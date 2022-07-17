Social media users hail Davido as Adeleke emerges winner of Osun poll

Social media users and fans of hip-hop star and multi-award winner, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, have showered praises on the singer over the role he played in the emergence of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the governor-elect of Osun State.

The singer who has been in Osun State for the past few days to campaign for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, has been on the receiving end of hailing and praises on social media for standing by his uncle when it mattered and also using his superstar status to canvass votes for him

Taking to a popular social media platform, Twitter, a former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri via his verified account @renoomokri said “Senator Adeleke won partly because of Davido. Going forward, Davido will win more because of Governor Adeleke. But look at your family. Whatever energy, money, and influence you have is dedicated to pulling each other down. Learn from the Adelekes!”.

Another user, @drpenking tweeted “#Davido will forever STAND STRONG as a bold example that no matter how rich, famous or busy you are in this life , you can still create time for family. You should never forsake family. Family over everything. Blood is thicker. #OsunDecides2022”

“This man right here is a clear definition of family over everything. How he’s turned up and stood by his uncle during this election is what we live for. You don’t need to be his fan to appreciate his love for family. This is #davido appreciation tweet #OsunDecides2022” @chrisoverD1st opined.

@kemi_rale said “HISTORY would never forget what this man has done to the good people of osun state!!.. he definitely has nothing to lose, an American citizen.. but you know what.. he put all the weight of this election on himself.. he can never be paid enough..#OsunDecides2022 #davido”

Another user, @Aayodunni said, “#Davido is a blessing to his family”.

@dammy_tlc said” #Davido now you see why OBO will always be successful in life… He’s too good and kind,, azin kind to the core… Yankee guy that lowered himself down to make sure his uncle achieve his lifetime goal…Bless you Davido I love you ❤️💯#OsunDecides2022″

Nigerian Tribune had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission,(INEC) had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as the winner of the Osun poll after pulling 403,371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor of Osun state, Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.