Osun: No plan to evict farmers for mining, Adeleke assures

Governor Ademola Adeleke has responded to the Save Our Soul message from farmers in some parts of the state, assuring them that there is no plan or plot to evict them for mining activities.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement issued Thursday by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the activities allegedly seen on some farmlands are part of the ongoing mapping of the entire state by the state’s solid minerals office.

According to the statement, state officials are moving around various towns and villages to implement the statewide solid mineral survey, which involves soil testing, among others.

The initiative is to avail the state government of assets in various sectors, assuring that the governor approved the exercise as part of his integrated efforts to consolidate the state’s exploited or unexploited resources.

“His Excellency reassures the farming community that there is no plan to evict farmers for mining activities. If you see people around, it was part of a statewide ongoing survey of state assets. We encourage cooperation with state officials, especially as there are no approved mining activities in the areas of protest.

“Our Governor understands the importance of the farming community and would not approve any decision that may be injurious to farmers or any resident or citizen of Osun state. Our farmers in the affected areas are therefore enjoined to peacefully continue their farm activities”, the statement quoted the Governor as reassuring the farmers.

