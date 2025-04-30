Awolowo’s impeccable legacies inspired me to give Osun the best —Adeleke

•Commends Odu’a Investment Company for creating opportunities for owner states

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, remarked that impeccable legacies of the late sage and the first Premier of the Western Region, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, inspired his administration to give the best to the people of the state in terms of both physical and human development.

The governor made the remark while playing host to the management of Odu’a Investment Company Limited in his office, describing the late Awolowo and his team’s achievements while administering the region as pacesetting, inspirational and motivational.

According to him, “late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and his crop of administrators of those days were legendary figures worthy of emulation.

“The inspiration of Awoism is a strong motivation for me as a Governor. That was the reason why, under two years, we implemented far-reaching developmental programmes. We are as ambitious as the Awoist cabinet of the First Republic. Hence, we are building flyovers, dualising roads and upgrading schools, health facilities and water schemes all over the state.

“We venture into areas our critics see as impossible terrains. We launched multibillion-naira infrastructure programmes even as we are paying billions of naira in unpaid pensions and salary debt. We emphasise workers’ welfare and enroll retirees and pensioners in a free health insurance scheme.

“When you are talking of progressive politics, don’t look any further. We are the true progressives. We are building people and society. We are the true definition of pro-people leadership as we attend to the direct and the immediate needs of the people.”

“They are men and women who saw the future and attempted to create the future in the present. They are my inspiration, especially as my family has strong roots in the Awoist philosophy.”

On Odua group, he said, “There is no doubt that the Oodua group is modernising and expanding with multiple opportunities for owner states. I commend the board and the management for their efficiency.

“Our administration will study and review potential areas of investment and participation. We will take necessary action for Osun to take her rightful place in terms of equity participation among others.”

Earlier, the chairman, Odu’a Investment Company, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, commended the visionary leadership of Adeleke in all sectors, saying the company remains committed to its mandate of driving economic prosperity for shareholder states through strategic investments and partnerships.

“Your unwavering commitment to good governance, infrastructural development, human capital empowerment, and economic revitalization has not only been remarkable but has also set Osun State on a trajectory of sustainable growth. We have keenly observed the dynamism and energy with which your administration has tackled critical development areas, and we applaud the results being recorded under your leadership,” he said.

He reaffirmed the conglomerate’s strong partnership with the government and people of Osun State and to seek deeper collaboration in two critical sectors of mining and agriculture that are vital to both the state’s and the region’s development agenda

According to him, “the company remains convinced that stronger partnerships with the government of Osun State will fast-track the realization of mutual development goals.”

