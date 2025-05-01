Israel-Nigeria partnership to promote healthcare, innovation — Israeli ambassador

Israel has partnered with Nigeria to promote healthcare and innovation, according to Israel’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman.

Speaking at the 77th anniversary of Israel’s independence in Abuja, Freeman highlighted the countries’ over 60-year friendship and shared knowledge and expertise in areas such as agriculture, technology, cyber security, health, and education.

He said that Israel has been a good friend to Nigeria for over 60 years and added that Israel in partnership with the Nigerian government would soon launch a fourth cohort of ifair for young and young Nigerian entrepreneurs and innovators.

The Interim National Coordinator of Christian United for Israel (CUFI) Evangelist Mati Acka availed newsmen in Makurdi of the activities held in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the speech delivered at the occasion by the Israeli ambassador, he explained that the first three versions of the program (ifair) were successful as they have provided young Nigerians with mentorship and all the tools needed to take their ideas from theory to practice.

According to him, “Many ifair graduates now have growing businesses, employing fellow Nigerians and are contributing to economic growth in this country.

“It is why I am particularly excited that we will soon be launching a fourth cohort of ifair – and this time in partnership with the Nigerian government – a call for applications will be issued in the coming days.

“Beyond ifair, I am also excited that in the coming months we will be opening an innovation center in Lagos, based on the innovation centre here in Abuja – which if you haven’t visited yet, I encourage you to do so.”

The Israeli ambassador further announced the intention of Israeli to work with both Federal and State governments to implement relevant and practical Israeli agriculture, water, and climate change technology in Nigeria.

He added, “In the field of medicine, Israel is working to increase capacity and expertise in the Nigerian health care sector.

“We have established a successful partnership on pancreatic and biliary medicine and in the coming months will be expanding our relationship to spinal and optical expertise.

“I am convinced that these initiatives, together with our ongoing commitment to strong bilateral relations will ensure a brighter future for all of our children and grandchildren.”

Speaking on the war between the State of Israel and Hamnans in Gaza, the ambassador gave reasons why the state of Israel is operating in Gaza adding that Israel never wanted war but peace.

According to Freeman, “I want to take this occasion to remind all of us here, and to remind the whole world: Israel never wanted and never chose this horrific war. Not this war, and not any of the wars that we have fought.

“All we have ever wanted is to return to Zion, to return to our ancient homeland, to build a flourishing state, to build a Jewish and democratic state. To build a life. To build future.To have hope. We have only ever dreamed of peace, with all our neighbours and with all the nations of the world. And we will never cease striving for that vision.

“However, If our enemies, led by Iran, threaten to destroy us we will do everything we need to defend our people. Let’s be clear. If tomorrow Hamas were to lay down their arms, the war in Gaza would be over.

“If Israel were to lay down our arms, Hamas and others backed by Iran would wipe Israel off the face of the earth. Today 59 hostages remain in captivity – starved, beaten, and tortured in the Hamas terror tunnels of Gaza.”

He added, “And this is why we are continuing to operate in Gaza –, to bring them home and to ensure Hamas can never carry out such atrocities ever again. But alongside the tragedy and terror, Israel and Israelis have shown incredible resilience”.

In his congratulatory message on behalf of the Executive Secretary of Christian United for Israel, Rev. Dr. Samson Ozovehe, the Interim National Coordinator, CUFI, Evangelist, Honorable Mati Acka, congratulated and blessed the people and land of Israel at 77.

The clergy described Israel as a source of the Christian faith, and added, “CUFI Nigeria celebrates you and prays to the God of Israel continuously to grant you resounding victory in Jesus Name.

Rev Ozovehe said in Hebrew language “Achekul nu Israel ivatar” meaning, until all of Israel is saved. Ivatar CUFI, Nigeria stands with you.”

