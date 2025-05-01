I was victim, not beneficiary of 2019 electoral fraud — Akpabio disowns convicted Prof Ogban

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has insisted that convicted Prof. Peter Ogban did not manipulate the results of Senatorial election in his favour.

Akpabio through his former media aide, Aniete Ekong, stated this in a statement.

Ogban was convicted for manipulating the results of Akwa Ibom Northwest in the 2019 general elections.

Ekong however maintained that the claim that the jailed INEC Electoral Officer, Prof. Peter Ogban, was convicted for rigging the election in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfounded, spurious, malicious and intended to tarnish the image of the President of the Senate.

His statement read in part: “I had then, in a statement as his Chief Press Secretary, stated this much while reacting to the claim by Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), that Ogban was working towards rigging the election in Akpabio’s favour.

“To put the record in perspective, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that Ogban, a professor of Soil Science at the University of Calabar was sentenced to three years imprisonment by an Akwa Ibom High Court for electoral fraud.

“This was after he was found guilty of fraudulent manipulation of the election results of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District held on Feb. 23, 2019.

“Akpabio who was APC’s candidate at the election seeking re-election to the Senate, was rather a victim of the fraudulent manipulation of the election.

“In their desperation in a continuing campaign of calumny against Akpabio, they twisted the context of the judgment and maliciously claimed that the election was rigged in his favour. Nothing could be further from the truth, the facts of the case put a lie to this assertion.

“Contrarily, Akpabio was a victim of the fraudulent manipulation of the election of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District held on Feb. 23, 2019. He is vindicated that the perpetrators of the electoral fraud are being brought to justice, at last the chickens are coming home to roost.

“Akpabio did approach the National Assembly Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election. In that election, Akpabio’s votes totaling about 61,329 scored at his home Local Government Area (LGA)– Essien Udim, having been collated, were not announced by Ogban in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

“Rather, Ogban who served as the Senatorial District Returning Officer joined the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Uyo, where the votes and scores of Akpabio were cancelled in various polling units and collation centers of various LGAs constituting Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District. This was including 61,329 votes of his home LGA.

“The National Assembly Election Tribunal and the Court of Appeal invalidated the election and a rerun was ordered in Essien Udim LGA.

“Sentencing Ogban had vindicated Akpabio and the APC that the election was massively rigged. I wonder why Akpabio would challenge the outcome of the election up to the Court of Appeal which upheld his appeal and ordered a rerun election if he was a beneficiary of the election fraud.

“For the avoidance of doubt Ogban never announced Akpabio as the winner of any election, instead he cancelled his lawful votes and announced his opponent as the winner of the manipulated election.

“It is the height of mischief for anyone to say that a man who arbitrarily cancelled lawfully collated votes of the APC and announced PDP winner of the election was working for Akpabio.

“It is obvious that some persons are being haunted by the ghost of the last election which they massively manipulated to reach a predetermined conclusion, a position which was confirmed by the Court of Appeal in Calabar.

“In due time, we believe all the conspirators will be brought to justice as Ogban, either through the judiciary or divine intervention.”

He noted that “Akpabio had since moved on to become the Senate President and would not be distracted by baseless and unfounded reports by hatchet men and mischief makers.”

