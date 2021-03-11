Osun IPAC elects new executive members

Osun State Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Thursday, elected its new executive council members with a charge to them to be upright while paddling the canoe of the party.

The new executive members were Simeon Adewale (Chairman), John Adesuyi (Deputy Chairman), Prince Oluwatosin Odeyemi, secretary and others.

Having polled nine votes in an election keenly contested by him and Comrade Bunmi Olatunji, who is the chairman of Action Alliance, Odeyemi was declared the winner and subsequently sworn-in by the National President of NNPP, Gilbert Major Agbo, assigned to supervised the election.

Delegates from a total of 17 political parties participated in the election held at the premises of INEC office headquarters in Osogbo.

Speaking with journalists on behalf of others after his emergence, Odeyemi, said he saw the victory as an act of God and promised to do all in his capacity to take the council to a greater height.

