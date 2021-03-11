NEMA distributes relief items to 926 victims of armed banditry in Niger

The Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed relief materials to 926 households affected by activities of the bandits across three Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Head, Minna Operations Office, of NEMA, Mrs Lydia Wagami, said this during an interactive session with the newsmen, on Thursday, to the various camp committee representatives and officials who received the items on behalf of the affected persons.

The handover was done in the presence of camp committee and officials as well as the Senator representing Niger North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Abuja, Senator Aliyu Sabi, who was represented by his aide, Mallam Abdulmumini Attahiru, and representatives of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA).

Wagami disclosed that the beneficiaries were displaced from Agwara, Borgu and Magama Local Government Areas of the state and were residing in different IDPs camps.

“Most of the victims have gathered in clusters to seek refuge in public schools while few of them have sought refuge on private properties in the areas,” she said.

She listed the relief items to include; food and non-food items such as 926 bags of rice, 926 bags of millet, 926 bags of beans, 46 bags of iodised salt, 93 kegs of palm oil, 154 cartons of seasoning and 77 cartons of tomato paste.

She said other items include 1,852 pieces of foams/mattresses, 1,852 pieces of blankets , 1,852 pieces of mosquito nets, 1,852 pieces of nylon mat, 1,852 pieces of women Wrappers ( Super Wax) 1, 852 pieces of Guinea brocade’s (for men) and 1,852 pieces of children clothing.

Wagami noted that the relief items were meant to help in cushioning the effects of the incident and reduce sufferings of the affected victims/persons, adding that the gesture was not a compensation for all that was lost in the incident.

She urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items to sustain their lives, stressing that the Federal Government through the NEMA agency would continue to provide support to victims of bandits to ameliorate their sufferings.

She thereby called on the people of the state especially those in rural communities in the affected local government areas of the state to be vigilant and report suspicious movements or persons to the appropriate authority.

Uballe Isah, who spoke on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government in conjunction with NEMA, over their prompt intervention, describing the relief items as the first step towards the recovery of their source of livelihood back to normalcy.

