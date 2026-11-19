Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has approved a 2027 draft budget as submitted by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government in the State.

According to a press statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, this formed part of the resolutions reached after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by the Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the Executive Council Chambers, Governor’s Office, Bola Ige House, Osogbo.

The Commissioner said that, after due consideration of the memo presented by the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, Prof. Moruf Ademola Adeleke, for the draft 2027 Recurrent and Capital Budget estimates of the State Government, the Executive Council approved the budget draft estimates with immediate effect.

The Executive Council has consequently directed the transmission of the approved draft budget to the Osun State House of Assembly for subsequent legislative action.