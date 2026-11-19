A member of the Oyo State House of Assembly representing Ogbomoso North State Constituency, Hon. Bisi Olurnati, has dismissed the rumour of dumping the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and withdrawing as candidate of the party in 2027 election.

She stated that she remains a bona fide member of the party and its candidate for the forthcoming poll.

Olorunsi described the speculations which have circulated on social media through videos and voice notes as false and misleading, stressing that she has neither resigned from the party nor relinquished her ambition to return to the Assembly.

Speaking during a press briefing held at the Conference Room of the Oyo State House of Assembly on Thursday, the lawmaker attributed the speculation to what she described as an internal disagreement within the party in her constituency, insisting that the matter had been resolved and had nothing to do with any other political party.

She said, “I have not dumped my ticket for anybody. I am still a candidate and I am still in the race. I also remain a serving member of the Oyo State House of Assembly.”

The lawmaker explained that she had neither submitted a resignation letter nor communicated any intention to quit the Assembly or the party to the Speaker, arguing that any genuine decision to resign would have followed the established procedure.

“If I intended to resign, I would have to submit a resignation letter and formally communicate my decision to the Speaker. I have done neither. I don’t know why anyone would claim that I have abandoned my ticket,” she added.

Oluranti also dismissed suggestions that she was being sidelined within the APM, expressing confidence in the party’s growing acceptance in Ogbomoso, particularly in her constituency.

According to her, the impressive turnout recorded at the party’s campaign rally held on Monday demonstrated its increasing grassroots support and political strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

She suggested that the growing political activities of the party might have fuelled the rumours, but maintained that she remained committed to its platform and leadership.

Reaffirming her loyalty to Governor Seyi Makinde, Oluranti said she had no intention of taking any action capable of undermining the governor, his political platform or the party.

“Governor Seyi Makinde remains my leader, mentor, and boss. I cannot do anything that would undermine his party or tarnish his image. I remain committed to the party and its leadership,” she said.

She urged her constituents and supporters to disregard the circulating videos and voice notes, describing claims that she had withdrawn from the 2027 race or abandoned her APM ticket as baseless and politically instigated.

Corroborating her stance, her senior colleague from Ogbomoso South State Constituency, the Majority Leader of the House of Assembly, Hon. Sanjo Adedoyin, urged the public to disregard the rumor, describing it as baseless and fictitious.

Adedoyin maintained that Ogbomoso remains the home of APM and Governor Seyi Makinde, and the mammoth crowd at the party’s rally in the zone was a clear testament.

He noted that such speculations were inconsistent with the growing popularity of Hon. Oluranti and the party in Ogbomoso North, where he said the lawmaker had continued to impact lives positively.

Adedoyin cautioned against political infiltration, urging party members to always remain vigilant at all times, especially as the general elections draw closer.

He said Ogbomoso will deliver massively for all APM candidates from top to bottom as an appreciation for all the goodwill and benefits the zone had enjoyed under the Makinde-led administration.