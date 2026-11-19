Premier League clubs have voted to cover the legal expenses of the organisation’s five board directors if they face lawsuits from sponsors of Manchester City.

The decision was taken at a meeting in London on Thursday, with 18 clubs voting in favour of the proposal and Manchester City and Nottingham Forest opposing it.

The rule change extends legal protection to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, chair Alison Brittan and three other non-executive directors if they are sued by third parties.

The development comes amid threats of legal action from City sponsors Etihad Airways and Etisalat following an independent commission’s findings that the club breached financial rules.

Both companies have disputed suggestions that they were involved in improper commercial arrangements with City and are considering legal action against the Premier League.

Under the previous rules, a director was only financially protected if they won a legal case brought against them by a third party. The amendment extends that protection, with all Premier League clubs collectively responsible for covering the potential legal costs.

The expenses could run into hundreds of millions of pounds, raising the possibility that City could be indirectly affected financially if its own sponsors pursue legal action against the league.

During Thursday’s meeting, City’s chief financial officer, Ingo Bank, reportedly asked Brittan whether the proposal was a direct response to the legal threats from Etihad and Etisalat. She declined to comment.

Nottingham Forest’s opposition was reportedly based on procedural concerns rather than support for City.

The club believed insufficient information had been provided and that clubs had not been given enough time to consider the implications of the amendment, particularly the potential financial responsibilities involved.

The vote followed an independent commission’s findings in September that City had artificially inflated their revenues by more than £830m over a nine-year period.

The commission concluded that the club had arranged what it described as “sham” sponsorship contracts to disguise funding from its owners, the Abu Dhabi United Group.

Premier League chief executive Masters said City had “systematically broke Premier League rules for nearly a decade”.

City have appealed against the findings and continue to deny wrongdoing, while a sanction against the club has yet to be decided.

Etihad Airways said in October that it was considering legal action against the Premier League, describing as unacceptable any finding suggesting that it had been involved in improper commercial arrangements.

Etisalat also indicated earlier this month that it was considering legal action, describing the Premier League’s verdict as “entirely false and defamatory”.