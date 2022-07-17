Osun election: David Mark, Secondus congratulate Adeleke

The immediate past national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and former Senate President, David Mark, have congratulated Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the weekend gubernatorial election.

Both chieftains of the main opposition party in separate statements described the victory as a clear affirmation and demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the efforts of the Adelekes in the development of the state.

The former National Chairman of the PDP commended the PDP 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Governor, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State and his National Campaign team, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State for their individual contributions in galvanising support for the PDP in Saturday governorship election. According to Secondus, “By this brave and courageous act, Osun people have shown their determination to take their collective destiny in their own hands and for this PDP and all lovers of democracy are proud of them. “We are standing on the euphoria of this to urge the INEC and other critical players in our democracy to ensure that 2023 reflects the will of the people.” Senator Mark in his statement said Senator Adeleke’s victory is a testimony of the PDP’s acceptance by the people of Osun State who desire positive changes.

He said: “Your perseverance, steadfastness, focus, determination and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of the citizens of Osun state has paid off. Their votes are investments and trust in you to lead them to the promised Land”.

The former Senate President told Adeleke to see his victory as a call to higher responsibility, the power to do good and emancipate the people from deprivation, poverty and want.

He praised the people of Osun State for remaining steadfast and believing in the capacity of Adeleke to deliver dividends of democracy to them hoping that the governor-elect will live up to expectation.

Senator Mark praised the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the security operatives and the media for the enabling environment that guaranteed free, fair and credible election in Osun state.





He said the PDP victory in Osun state shows that “the PDP is the party of choice and the vehicle to usher In positive changes for Nigeria in 2023″.