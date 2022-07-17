Buhari mourns Kemi Nelson, APC leader

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of himself and his wife, Aisha, commiserated with the Nelson family on the demise of frontline politician and advocate of the womenfolk, Chief Kemi Nelson.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President also sent condolences to the Government and people of Lagos State, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Lagos APC family on the loss of “a consistent and faithful party member who devoted so much to the evolution, development, sustenance and relevance of the party in Lagos and around the country.”

President Buhari noted the contributions of Chief Nelson as a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, the State Women Leader, National Deputy Women Leader of APC, and former Executive Director of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, remarking that she was such a grassroots mobiliser and an achiever who left her footprints wherever she served.

“As the only female member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), Kemi Nelson continued to be part of the governance structure that led to the transformation of Lagos State into the Centre of Excellence it has become,” he said.

The President prayed that almighty God will grant the husband, Adeyemi Nelson and the family, friends and associates of the deceased, the fortitude to bear the loss and repose her soul.

