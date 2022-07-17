NGO partners SMEDAN, Access bank to empower women above 40 years in Nigeria

A Non-governmental Organisation, Mother of Models International, is partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN) and Access bank for continuous training and access to loan facilities for women over 40 and above in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Chief Executive Officer of Mother of Models International, the organizers of 40 and Fabulous Reality Show, Jolly Nnenna Abani said the partnership has already trained about ten (10) women in skills acquisition and how to access loan.

She explained that the aimed was to encourage women who are above 40 years to start a trade or business, “the most important thing for these women is to start a new turn in becoming financially independent”.

Abani explained that many women in Nigeria got married very early in life, “so by the time they are over 40 years and without any meaningful source of income, they think their lives are over.

“Outside Nigeria, women who are over 70 years are still doing businesses or starting new trade but here, it is as if once a woman is over 40 years, her life is over. We are here to say that age is not a barrier for new beginnings” she stated.

She said: “Age is a privilege, so if you are alive and healthy, you should be grateful and you need to come out and contribute your quarter economically to the country, that’s what the reality show is all about, to exposed these women to new possibilities and that by the time they are out, they are refined and ready to contribute to the society”.

The CEO further explained the 40 and Fabulous Reality Show is targeted at empowering women through different training and also exposing them to their potential.

According to Abani, this year’s episode of the Reality Show has fixed a star price of N10 million and a brand new car for the winner.

Currently, the Foundation has 10 women in the house who have undergone different training in different sectors of life. The duration for the programme is sixty (60) days.

This particular episode will come to an end on August, 28, 2022. The programme 40 and Fabulous is aired on Channels, Wazobia Tv, Wap Tv amongst other television stations.

