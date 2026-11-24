The Osun State Government has declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a work-free day for public servants to enable them to participate in the second-term inauguration ceremony of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The Head of Service, Samuel Aina, announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the governor approved the work-free day to allow public servants across the state to attend the inauguration ceremony.

Aina urged workers in the state to turn out in large numbers at the venue of the programme, describing their participation as a mark of honour and appreciation for the governor.

“The development is expected to facilitate the participation of civil servants in the ceremony marking Adeleke’s commencement of a second term in office,” he concluded.