The House of Representatives, during Tuesday’s plenary, approved the reports of its Committee on University Education on a bill to transform the Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, into Michael Okpara University, Umudike, to make it a conventional university.

The House also approved another report of the committee on the conversion of the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Abia State, into the University of Nigerian Languages.

The lawmakers also passed for third reading bills seeking to establish a Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa, and a Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Bende, both in Abia State.

The bills were sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, and four others.

While considering the report presented by the committee chaired by Hon. Abubakar Fulata during the Committee of the Whole, the House agreed that the existing University of Agriculture, being a specialised tertiary institution, does not meet the growing educational needs of the people of the state, who are yearning to study other courses.

It also agreed that granting the university conventional status, with a mandate to conduct teaching and research in all aspects of academic endeavour, would be more beneficial to the people of the state and its environs.

Under the objectives and mandates of the bill, the university will also encourage the advancement of learning without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, develop academic and professional programmes leading to diplomas, first degrees and postgraduate degrees, and act as a catalyst for research, innovation and the effective utilisation of Nigeria’s natural, economic and human resources.

It will also provide training in medicine and other health sciences, offer public services through research, identify Nigeria’s health problems and solutions, and promote teaching, research and extension services.

Similarly, the conversion of NINLAN from an institute of Nigerian languages into the University of Nigerian Languages will advance learning in Nigerian languages, develop academic programmes leading to diplomas, first degrees and postgraduate research, promote indigenous culture and national unity, and train manpower in Nigerian languages and allied disciplines.

The bill also mandates the university to train high-calibre language professionals, provide consultancy services, conduct research and community service, and advise the Federal Ministry of Education on language education and research.

In the same vein, the House passed two separate bills to establish the Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa, and the Federal Medical Centre, Bende, through third reading.

The passage was part of efforts to expand access to health training and healthcare delivery in Abia State.

When established, the Federal College of Nursing Science, Umu-Imenyi Nkpa, will train nurses, midwives and other frontline health workers through academic, clinical and practical programmes, conduct research in nursing and community health, and provide outreach, primary healthcare and health education services to surrounding communities.

It will also prepare graduates for professional practice, continuing education and leadership in nursing and allied health services.

Similarly, the Federal Medical Centre, Bende, will provide specialised tertiary healthcare, emergency and referral services, maternal and child care, diagnostics and surgery to residents of Bende and neighbouring communities.

It will also serve as a teaching and research centre for medical, nursing and allied health students, support the training of health professionals, and complement existing primary and secondary health facilities in Abia State.

Both bills will proceed to the Senate for concurrence before being transmitted to President Bola Tinubu for his assent.