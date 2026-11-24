The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called for an investigation into comments attributed to Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, regarding the Supreme Court judgment on the 2023 Kano governorship election.

Governor Yusuf, in a recent BBC Hausa interview, was reported to have suggested a link between the judgment and his consideration of joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC said the comments raised issues that required clarification in the interest of the rule of law and judicial independence.

The party said that, if established, such alleged conduct would raise serious constitutional concerns.

The ADC called on the National Assembly to look into the matter and ensure that all parties provide clarification.

It said the independence of the judiciary must be protected and public confidence in the justice system maintained.

The party urged relevant institutions to investigate the claims and make their findings public.