Osun 2022: INEC commences conduct of mock accreditation for electorates

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Few days to the conduct of the Osun State gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday announced that the commission will commence conducting of mock accreditation exercise for the electorates on Monday.

The announcement was made via a statement by its Public Affairs Officer, Oluwaseun Osimosu.

INEC, however, stressed that the exercise would take place across the three senatorial districts in the state.

According to the statement, the polling Units earmarked for the exercise are as follows:

OSUN CENTRAL
Local Government Area – Boripe (06)
Registration Area/Ward – Oloti Iragbiji (01)
Polling Unit – St. Peters Primary School, Iragbiji (001)

Registration Area/Ward – Oloti Iragbiji (01)
Polling Unit – NEPA (003)

Local Government Area – Osogbo (30)
Registration Area/Ward – Ataoja ‘D’ (040)
Polling Unit – CAC Grammar School, Araromi, Osogbo

Registration Area/Ward – Ataoja ‘E’ (05)
Polling Unit – Salvation Army Primary School (005)

OSUN EAST


Local Government Area – Ife East (13)
Registration Area – Ilode I (02)
Polling Unit – Enuwa Square, Palace Frontage

Registration Area – Ilode II (03)
Polling Unit – Catholic Technical College (001)

Local Government Area – Ife North (15)
Registration Area – Yakoyo (05)
Polling Unit – St’ John’s School, Yakoyo (001)

OSUN WEST
Local Government Area – Ede South (08)
Registration Area – Oloki/Akoda (09)
Polling Unit – Akoda Model High School (009)

Registration Area – Oloki/Akoda
Polling Unit – L. A. Primary School, Oloki

Local Government Area – Egbedore (09)
Registration Area – Okinni/Olorunsogo (10)
Polling Unit – Dada Estate Olorunsogo (001)

Registration Area – Okinni/Olorunsogo (10)
Polling Unit – Olorunsogo Community Primary School (012).

