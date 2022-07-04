Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing neighbour’s 3-year-old girl in Anambra 

By Michael Ovat- Awka 
Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested a woman, Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, aged 29 years, for allegedly stealing her neighbour’s three-year-old girl.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who disclosed the incident in a statement, said the suspect stole the child with the intention of selling her.
According to the statement, ”The Anambra State Command Operatives on 2/7/2022 at 4:30 pm arrested one Miss Chinwendu Umegbaka, 29years, a native of Isinkwo Abaomege in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State on alleged case of Child-stealing at Nwawulu street, Okpoko, near Onitsha, Anambra State.
“Preliminary information reveals that the suspect is a neighbour to the parent of the child. Chinwendu when arrested initially denied to know the way about the 3year old girl. Further interrogation by the police made her confess to stealing the child with the intention of selling her.
“Meanwhile, the child has been recovered and handed over to the parent.  Further development shall be communicated as the investigation is ongoing,” the statement assured.


