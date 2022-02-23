Osun 2022: 230,000 PVCs are yet to be collected by voters, says INEC resident commissioner

Five months to the conduct of Osun State governorship election, the resident electoral commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the state, Professor AbdulGaniy Raji on Wednesday hinted that over 230,000 PVCs are yet to be collected by voters in the state.

The resident commissioner who made this known at the state NUJ correspondent Chapel programme tagged: “News point” in Osogbo however disclosed that the commission had made all necessary arrangements to make the exercise a fraud-free one and that, all security apparatus in the state had been carried along in their programme to make the election be in order.

He however stated that only 397 PVCs had been collected so far throughout the state adding that, those that are yet to be collected had been sent “to our local government offices since June 2021 and that is over 6 months now.”

“We don’t know what is responsible and why people are not coming to collect it.

“We do mention it anytime we have voter education or sensitisation exercise.”

“Yet, people are not coming to collect it.

Our electoral officers and voter education and publicity officers at the local government area do move around telling people that their PVCs are available for collection.”

“Well, some people said, it possible that the uncollected ones belong to students who were schooling in Osun state, then I asked myself if the total number of students that we have in Osun state is up to 230,000. We are taking some steps to make sure they are collected.”

He stressed also that, “the polling units have increased to 3763 and over 12,000 corps members would be used in the exercise but if at the end of the day we have polling units without registered voters, it means that, the election will not take place in such polling units.”

“But, if we have one registered voter in a polling unit, we are going to deploy 4 corps members there for that one person.”

