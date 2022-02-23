Reps call for deployment of Army, DSS, Police to end killings in Ijeshaland

By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
The House of Representatives on Wednesday called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba and Director General of State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies to immediately deploy their officers to end the gruesome killing of innocent citizens by suspected cultists in Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West and Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State.

Worried by the development, the House mandated the joint Committee on Defence, Police and Army to interface with relevant authorities with a view to safe lives of the citizens and properties.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on ‘Urgent need to end killings of innocent citizens by suspected cultists in Ijeshaland’, sponsored by Hon. Babatunde Ayeni.

In his lead debate, Hon. Ayeni expressed grave concern over the gruesome murder of innocent citizens by yet to be identified suspected members of secret cults in Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West and Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun State who he described as the most peaceful localities in the South West region of the country.

According to him, no fewer than 13 citizens have so far been killed by the suspected cultists over the past two weeks.

“The House regrettably noted that the inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified Cultist group has over the past three months embarked on merciless murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

“The House observed that on the 7th February, 2022, members of the dreadful cultist group in broad daylight killed five persons while those who were hit by stray bullets and sustained various degrees of injury were taken to Wesley Hospital located in Ilesha East for medical treatment.

“The House is concerned that barely two weeks after, specifically 19th February, 2022 which was the day for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primary, a group of political thugs who drove in a branded vehicle for a certain political party, invaded the venue of the party primary and unleashed attacks on the voters and succeeded in killing one person and left without any resistance from the security agencies who were present at the location.

“The House is aware that there was another massacre carried out on Monday, 21st February 2022 in the Irojo area of Illeha East during which seven persons were killed by the suspected cultists around 7.30 pm.

“The House is worried by residents of the areas can no longer sleep with their eyes closed at night nor able to go about their lawful businesses during the day-time as a result of these life-threatening incidences.

“The House is displeased that the ugly incidences, if not nipped in the board, may cause a breakdown of law and order as well as escalate to other parts of the State,” Hon. Ayeni noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

