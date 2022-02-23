Edo Police arrest serial gay rapist, foil kidnap attempt, rescue victim

Edo State Police Command on Wednesday said that had arrested a 43-year old man, Ovie Oktogbo, who specialises in raping male teenagers in the Ugbowo axis of Benin, the state capital.

In a statement endorsed by the state Command Spokesman, Kontongs Bello, Oktogbo, an indigene of Delta, was arrested after one of his victims, a 13-year old fell ill.

The statement stated: “On the 10/02/2022 at about 18:00hrs, the Edo State Police Command arrested one Ovie Oktogbo ‘M’ (43) of No. 15 Ugboguhi Street Off Uwasota, Ugbowo, Benin City, an indigene of Delta State but resident in Benin City. The suspect a father of three who also works as a guard in the area specializes in raping male children/ teenagers between the ages of 10 to 15 years.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the rapist specializes in using N100 to N200 to lure his unsuspected victims and have an unnatural carnal knowledge of them through their anus by applying Caro-White bleaching cream on both his manhood and the victims’ anus as the case may be for easy penetration.

“Luck ran out on him as one of his victims ‘M’ 13years (name withheld) fell ill with swollen feet, face and pus all over his body. Medical examination revealed that his liver and kidney are damaged as a result of a certain chemical contained in bleaching cream.

“Upon further enquiry by the victim’s parents, he confessed that a certain man in the area had carnal knowledge of him, it was in that process that he applied the cream in his anus, hence the report to the police.

“On receipt of the information, the operatives of the command arrested Oktogbo who is cooperating with investigating officers.

“He confessed to having defiled nine boys, six of whom have already been identified and their parents also made a formal complaint to the Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, while three are yet to be identified.

The CP, while lamenting over the behaviour of the suspect, reminded parents, guardians, as well as the society of “our social responsibility of guiding, protecting and teaching these young children and boys the way of life.”

He said society could only thrive when children were protected from the menace of immoral/ criminal members of society.

The suspect, the PPRO added, would soon be arraigned in court at the end of the investigation.

According to Kontongs, operatives of the state command, on Wednesday also foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued a victim in the state.

“The operatives of the Edo State Police Command today February 23, 2022, acting on credible information that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers emerge from the bush and started shooting sporadically at unsuspected members of the public plying Ubiaja-Ewohimi Road in Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State forcing one lone occupant of a Toyota Avalon car with Abuja Reg. No. RSH 585 RR to stop and was whisked away into the bush, while some narrowly escaped with a damaged vehicle as to the result of sporadic shooting from the hoodlums.

“On receipt of the information the Divisional Police Officer, Ewohimi Division immediately mobilized a team of Police operatives and Local Vigilante to the location where they saw an abandoned car.

“The team immediately went in pursuit of the suspected kidnappers. On sighting the team of operatives, the suspects opened fire on them while the team courageously responded, which made the suspects abandon their victim one Friday John unhurt.

“The victim was profiled and asked to continue his journey,” the statement added.

