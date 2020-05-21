OSPOLY’s programmes get NBTE accreditation

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given the all-clear to all the National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes presented to it for accreditation recently by the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

A statement signed by Mr. Musa Isgogo, Director, Polytechnic Programmes, on behalf of the executive secretary, Dr. Mas’udu Adamu Kazaure, and addressed to the rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Woye Olaniran, reads: “With reference to the accreditation visitation carried out by the board, the board has approved the accreditation of the following programmes offered by your institution for a period of five years with effect from 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 respectively.”

It listed the courses to include: ND and HND Office Technology & Management; ND Computer Science; HND Marketing and HND Science Laboratory Science.

Others are ND and HND Mass Communication, ND Welding and Fabrication, ND Mechanical Engineering, ND Building Technology, ND Electrical/Electronic Engineering, ND Agric & Bio-Environmental Engineering, and HND Civil Engineering.

Officials of the board visited the Osun State Polytechnic between 5th and 8th January, 2020 for the accreditation and re-accreditation of the programmes, during which the laboratories, studios, workshops, libraries, personnel and other facilities were verified for pedagogical and administrative functions.

During the visitation, the NBTE officials commended the management of the institution for the availability of the state-of-the-art equipment and high ranking administrative and academic personnel available in the polytechnic.

While reacting to the approval of the academic programmes, the rector, Dr. Woye Olaniran, said it was a remarkable achievement on the part of the state government, as well as management, staff and students of the polytechnic.

He promised to ensure that the polytechnic sustains its quality of academic and moral training in the lives of the students in order to make them successful in their respective vocations, adding that the polytechnic would not relent in sustaining and projecting its motto of ‘Excellence in Character and Technology.’

