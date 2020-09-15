Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lost his Special Adviser on Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Jerome Tor Shimbe.

Also reportedly dead is the Personal Assistant on Special Duties, Famous Adejoh.

Tor Shimbe died on Monday night after a brief illness three days after his 64 years birthday.

Tor Shimbe was Chairman, Gwer Local Government Council between 1991 and 1993. He also became Deputy Chairman, All Peoples Party between 1997 and 1998.

He was appointed Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs 2003, and Commissioner of Education, 2003-2005.

Governor Ortom appointed him chairman, Health Services Management Board, and thereafter Special Adviser, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in 2018. He was reappointed to the same position and sworn in on Monday, 24th June 2019.

Expressing sadness over the death, Governor Ortom who said that he knew the late Torshimbe three decades ago when they were council chairmen from 1990 to 1993 and had worked closely since then.

The Governor described the deceased Special Adviser as an experienced and competent administrator who had added immense value to the government.

He noted that the late Torshimbe was very supportive to many including widows and orphans alike, stressing that he was a generous politician who loved to share with the needy.

On his late personal assistant, Famous Adejo, the governor said the young man was a hardworking individual who defied all odds to acquire higher education up to masters level and was studying for his doctorate degree when death snatched him away.

He announced his decision to train Adejo’s only son who just completed secondary education up to university level.

The governor described the two deaths as very painful and prayed God to grant the bereaved families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses and the deceased aides eternal rest.

Governor Ortom who paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Jerome Torshimbe had earlier received the Chairman and members of the Benue State Local Government Service Commission who came to console him on the unfortunate loss.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The spate of the deadly coronavirus pandemic surged from over three million cases in April to over twenty-six million cases in August. But while it is still increasing in some parts of the world, the infection rate, according to the figure released by authorities daily, is reducing in Nigeria…

Ortom loses two aides

THE regular meeting of the Yoruba Summit Group has ended. It undertook an in-depth review the state of Nigeria in relation to the interests and aspirations of the Yoruba Nation…

Ortom loses two aides