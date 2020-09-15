Water Resources Bill: Groups ask NASS to jettison bill after meeting Minister 

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) have maintained their initial demand for the National Assembly to jettison the National Water Resources Bill 2020 as they held a meeting with Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The National President of AUPCTRE, Benjamin Anthony said “the minister advanced reasons why the bill should pass but we drew his attention to the contentious clauses that must be addressed,” Mr Anthony said.

“We restate our opposition to this anti-people bill and urge the National Assembly to trash it. The bill fails to address human rights issues and does not enjoy the support of Nigerians.”

Also, the Director of Programmes CAPPA, Philip Jakpor faulted the contents of the bill. He said they are against the spirit of July 28, 2010, United Nations General Assembly Resolution which recognised the human right to water and sanitation.

“Our position remains unchanged: President Buhari should use his good office to recall this contentious bill from the legislative quarters and kick-start a fresh process which will entail consultation and input from Nigerians from the beginning through the entire process at the National Assembly”, Jakpor said.

Recall that AUPCTRE and CAPPA while briefing journalists last month, raised concerns that the bill will open doors wide open for privatisers to seize the nation’s water resources.

The organisations in a joint letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on September 3 pointed out some sections of the bill and how they posed danger to the attainment of the Human Right to Water.

