Ortom blasts ex-Kano emir, says ‘face your problem’

“I will talk about my story and expose the evil that is going on orchestrated by those that are perceived to be educated and prominent and supposed to be leaders”

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked the former Emir of Kano State, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi to face the court litigations surrounding his dethronement and leave him with his State.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Nathaniel Ikyur said that his principal made the statement at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi while inaugurating the Benue Sexual Assault Referral Centre, known as DOHAPITU Clinic.

In the report made available to newsmen Tuesday night, Ortom was said to be reacting to trending video on social media where the former emir allegedly tutored the governor on governance.

“The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido had in a recent video which went viral, made a futile attempt at dragging the name of the governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom to the unfortunate incidence in Nasarawa where some persons alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were killed in an air strike attack, the source of which is still a subject of investigation by relevant authorities

“In the video which to all intent and purpose, like others from similar sources, was aimed at profiling Governor Ortom before the Fulani race, the deposed Emir called on the Benue governor to learn from his brother governors on how to manage the diversity in his state, citing the governor of Plateau state as his model.”

Ortom who reacted asked the former emir to restrain himself from meddling into the affairs of his State and expressed worries that as educated and exposed as the former Emir was, he would resort to telling lies about an elected personality like himself just to suit his purpose.

“He advised Alhaji Sanusi instead face the court litigations surrounding his dethronement.

“The Governor said while he does not intend to join issues with the deposed Emir because of the sacredness with which he holds human lives, he maintained that the anti open grazing law which the deposed Emir made reference to in the video is a law that was validly passed by the state Benue State House of Assembly which prescribed penalties against its violations.”

He said the Benue state government or indeed the governor does not have the capacity to deploy a drone or any military assets in any part of the country.





“At the appropriate time I will formally respond to that evil presentation to Mr President against me. I will talk about my story and expose the evil that is going on orchestrated by those that are perceived to be educated and prominent and supposed to be leaders.”

Governor Ortom said he found it strange that Alhaji Sanusi would advise him to govern Benue like his Plateau State counterpart, saying he was “elected by the people of Benue State and my allegiance is to Benue State people, not to any man in Kano”.

Governor Ortom pointed out that the law prohibiting open grazing in Benue State which Alhaji Sanusi was against “is not in conflict with the constitution of Nigeria so nobody can stop us from enforcing the rights and practice of the law”.