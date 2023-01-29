I am not involved in Nasarawa state killings – Gov Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said he has no hands in the air strike that killed several people in a settlement in the neighbouring Nasarawa State.

Ortom was described as mischievous, with allegations linking his Government to the air raid in Nasarawa State.

The Governor made the declaration on Sunday at a thanksgiving mass for the official commissioning of a parish house in Ado local government area of the State. He said that he did not order anyone to carry out such act.

According to the statement issued by his media aide, Nathaniel Ikyur and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, governor Ortom insisted that he had no such powers to order such an air raid operation which resulted in the killings.

He explained that contrary to the wrong narrative being peddled, it may have been due to intelligence gathered by the military high command.

The Governor, who wondered why he would be linked to the incident, said it was pure mischief for anyone to attempt to rope him into what he did not know.

Speaking on the hostilities between the people of Ezza community of Ado local government and their neighbouring Ebonyi State, the Governor said he was working in collaboration with the Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi to end the incessant conflict between the two brothers.

He disclosed that the peace meeting between the two state governments will be held in the area as a show of commitment to bring the crises to a stop so that the people will return to their homes.

Governor Ortom, the first governor of the State to have visited Ezza community since the creation of the State in 1976, told people that boundaries were meant for administrative convenience and not to divide people.

According to him, the Ezza people, though Igbo speaking, were bonafide indigenes of Benue State and must be protected by the Government.





He also assured them that there was an ongoing process for the amendment of the chieftaincy law of the State, saying, “Ezza community must also be allowed to lead their people” through the appointment of traditional rulers.

He directed the Chairman of Ado local government council, Hon James Oche, to ensure a presentation on the matter during a public hearing to review the chieftaincy law.

Governor Ortom urged the people who deserted their homes due to the hostilities to return to their places and be vigilant in reporting any security breach, assuring that able-bodied young men from Ezza community will be drafted into the next batch of the State Community Volunteer Guards to help curb insecurity.

He particularly commended the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Catholic Church Ogbolokuta, Rev. Fr Solomon Ujah, and the Diocese of Otukpo for their resilience in helping to keep the Ezza community despite the several security challenges in the area.

Earlier in a homily, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, encouraged the faithful to imbibe doing works of charity to fellow human beings, stating that doing so was to God Himself on which account entry into heaven will be determined.