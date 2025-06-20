2027: Opposition coalition names chairman, gets party name

Chief Akin A. Ricketts and Abdullahi Musa Elayo have been respectively named the interim Chairman and interim National Secretary of the newly set up coalition party All Democratic Alliance (ADA).

The National Opposition Coalition Group which held a meeting in Abuja said the platform had set up a 15-man committee which has come up with a political party name for registration with the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In an extract from the meeting and made available to the media, the meeting was chaired by Former Senate President, Senator David Mark.

The meeting in its resolution for further action approved the formation of a political association named All Democratic Alliance.

It also approved the conversion of the political association into a political party named All Democratic Alliance.

To achieve the aim of the association becoming a political party, the meeting also “approved that the association apply to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a

political party by its name – as the All Democratic Alliance (ADA)”.

It also approved the Party’s Logo and Motto as well as a constitution to guide its operations.

The task of the 15-man committee which has Rt. Hon. Chibudwe Rotimi Amaechi as Chairman, New Platform Committee and Dr. Umar Ardo as Secretary of the New Platform Committee would be among other things to secure a befitting office accommodation and get a bank account for the party.

The opposition coalition formed ADA to capitalise on mounting public dissatisfaction and political realignments to stop President Bola Tinubu ahead of 2027 general elections.

The party, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, is backed by some other key political heavyweights, including former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and Umar Ardo, convener of the League of Northern Democrats and former aide to President Olusegun Obasanjo.