A two-term Presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, said that only a coalition of political parties can wrest power from President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Momodu stated this on Tuesday while featuring on a Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State monthly programme: ‘Guest of the Month’, in Ibadan, the state capital.

He submitted that if PDP is united, it has all that it takes to wrest power from the APC in 2027 but forces against it would not allow this to be.

Momodu admitted that the party is being confronted with both internal and external forces, which will make it difficult for it to unseat the ruling party in 2027.

He said, “The APC is jittery of the PDP,” noting that it is the only opposition party that can challenge its dominance in 2027.

“This is one of the reasons why the leadership of the APC at all levels are ensuring that the party is factionalised.

“There is no way that a disunited PDP can wrest power from APC in 2027. The ideology of the ruling party is to weaken the main opposition party.

“Another challenge that PDP is the problem within. Some of its members are being used to work against its stability and progress.

“But PDP is a law-abiding party. It always follows due process before taking any decision on its members.

“It is the law that will stimulate the process of suspending or sacking erring members.

“However, with the party’s unresolved problem, its dream of seizing power in 2027 may not come to fruition.

“It is almost impossible to remove the incumbent president in 2027 unless there is a coalition.

“The coalition of both the hungry and not-so-hungry will contest against the APC in 2027.

“Also, whoever would contest favourably against the current president must come from the opposite direction in terms of regions in Nigeria,” Momodu said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

