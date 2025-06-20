NCAA empowers airport communities’ youth with aviation skills

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has flagged off the implementation of the Federal Government’s National Youth Development Directive programme, introducing the Aviation Upskilling Development Programme (AUDP) approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in February 2025.

The programme aims to empower young Nigerians with the skills, knowledge, and guidance they need to succeed in the aviation industry.

Over 100 youths have been selected from communities around airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Kano to participate in multidisciplinary sectors.

Director-General of NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, said the AUDP initiative will assist the youths to understand and navigate their way into the aviation sector.

Najomo emphasised that the programme is a growing initiative aimed at helping young Nigerians, particularly graduates, understand and begin to navigate their way into aviation.

He noted that aviation today runs on digital skills, and mastering tools like Microsoft Excel, basic GIS, safety reporting apps, or data visualization platforms is essential.

Najomo encouraged young people to take advantage of the programme, saying, “Aviation is open to you, but you must be ready to learn, to work, and to lead. The journey may not be easy, but it is worth it.”

He added that the AUDP will be a bridge between where young people are and where they want to go, and the NCAA looks forward to walking that bridge with them.

The objectives of the programme are to develop skills for key aviation roles, bridge the skills gap, support job creation, foster international collaboration, and promote sustainable aviation practices.

The programme will equip professionals with knowledge on sustainable aviation practices, including environmental regulations, renewable energy sources, and green technologies.

Target participants are recent graduates from tertiary institutions, undergraduates, and fresh school leavers; young professionals looking for career transition; women and under-represented groups in aviation; and current aviation workers seeking professional development.

The Director of Human Resources and Administration, NCAA Dr. Anastasia Gbem, said the initiative is a crucial step towards addressing the pressing challenges facing Nigeria’s aviation sector, including talent shortages, regional disparities, and gender imbalances.

She expressed confidence that the programme will contribute significantly to the growth and development of Nigeria’s aviation industry, creating job opportunities, reducing unemployment, and enhancing the country’s standing in the international aviation community.

The Regional Manager, South West, of the agency, Mrs. Olubukola Aduragbemi Teriba, said the NCAA is proud to host the empowerment programme, aligning with the authority’s broader vision to build a suitable and globally competitive aviation sector in Nigeria.

She added that the programme will prepare and equip the Nigerian youth with specialized technical knowledge needed to confidently step into the array of jobs available within the industry, creating job opportunities, reducing unemployment, and enhancing Nigeria’s image in the international community.