Seven Chinese nationals jailed over cyber-terrorism, internet fraud

The convicts, Peng Li Huan, Zhang Jin Rong, He Kun, Rachelle Cabalona, Caselyn Pionela, Guo Long Long, and Zhang Hua Zhai, were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during a large-scale raid on a building along Oyin Jolayemi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where more than 700 suspects were apprehended.

A Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced seven Chinese nationals to one year imprisonment each for their involvement in cyberterrorism and internet fraud linked to a massive Ponzi scheme uncovered in December 2024.

They were arraigned separately before Justice Ayokunle Faji, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, and Justice Yellim Bogoro on one-count charges bordering on cyberterrorism and online fraud.

During proceedings, counsel for the EFCC, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala, informed the court that the defendants had entered plea bargain agreements, which were filed on June 20, 2025.

The defendants all pleaded guilty to the charges and confirmed their voluntary consent to the plea deals.

Following their pleas, the court convicted and sentenced each of them to one year imprisonment with an option of ₦1 million fine.

The court also ordered that upon completion of their prison terms, the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) must deport them to their respective countries.

The amended charge stated that the convicts “wilfully accessed computer systems organised to destabilise and destroy Nigeria’s economic and social structure by recruiting Nigerian youths for identity theft and impersonation of foreign nationals for financial gain.”

The offence contravenes Section 18 of the Cybercrimes Act (2015 as amended) and Section 2(3)(d) of the Terrorism (Prevention, Prohibition) Act, 2022.