Biola Azeez

Okun people of Kogi state, who are residents in Kwara state, have backed the second term aspiration of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for victory in the state governorship election on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Governor Abdulrazaq is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election and is seeking for re-election for a second term of office.

The people, who spoke under the aegis of the Okun Peoples Front (OPF), said that the governor had achieved a lot in his present first tenure and that a second term of office would enable him to consolidate his achievements.

The OPF, in a statement signed by its national president, Comrade Ayo Ben Abereoran, noted that this was the first time the Okun people, as non-indigenes of Kwara state, would be publicly supporting the candidate of any party, saying that it decided because of the performance of the governor in the last four years.

The people said Abdulrazaq is good at human resources and financial management while also hailing his administration as having ensured peace that had made the state comfortable for growth and development.

“His Excellency, Mallam AbdulRasaq AbdulRahman, the executive governor of Kwara State, beat our imagination in his developmental strides. We don’t know him politically before, we only know him as a shrewd and cerebral business mogul.

“His voyage in politics and governance has shown his hidden hitherto unknown twin capacity of human resource management and financial management (prudence). We are amazed that despite limited resources from the federation account, he was able to construct roads, uplift the infrastructure of Kwara state, construct a flyover on Tanke road (in progress), payment of salary and pension as and when due.

“His Excellency renovated major secondary schools across the length and breadth of Kwara state, namely, Oro Grammar School, Government High School Adeta Ilorin, and Government Secondary School Kaima, just to mention a few. His government supplied hospital equipment to all district health units. He constructed Gbugbu International Market, sank boreholes in primary schools and secondary schools, renovation of Kwara state sports council, establishment of a geographic information center, a garment factory in Ilorin, etc

“Market women were given soft loans through the social investment programme. The projects are countless and are done at a competitive and not bogus price. There is no white elephant project by his regime.

“On security, we enjoy relative peace above all the Northern states. He has made the environment conducive for the growth and sustainable peace without patronizing or encouraging thuggery”, the statement reads.

The OPF urged all Okun people in the state to “come out en mass and vote for His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.”