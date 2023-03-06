Grace Egbo

Governorship candidate for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof. Benard Odoh, has described a statement declaring him wanted by Ebonyi state police command over the brutal killing of his Royal Highness Eze Christopher Igboke Ewa at his country home Umu-Ezekoha Community in Ezza North LGA of the State.

According to Odoh, the allegations are strange and sub judice.

He disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Monday after Ebonyi State Police Command through its spokesperson SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya declared he and Nine others wanted six days to the governorship election.

Nine Others in the police wanted list are Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka one boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza), Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign) Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi and Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).

According to Odoh, the Nine persons are all his supporters from the same community. He then described the allegations against him as it’s contained in the police statement as false baseless, spurious, politically- motivated, and intended to undermine his chances of winning this Saturday’s Governorship election in the state.

He then urged the general public to discountenanced the accusations against him adding that he has obtained an Order from the High Court, Owerri restraining the police and other security agencies from harassing or arresting him until the matter brought before the court is determined by the court.

The statement reads in Part “That while I again sympathize with the family over this very painful, unfortunate and tragic loss, I reiterate my earlier positions in the media that I know nothing, absolutely NOTHING about the assassination of my Traditional Ruler, HRH. Ezeogo Igboke Ewa of Umuezeokaoha in Ezza North LGA of Ebonyi State and the Chairman of Ezza Traditional Rulers.

“That the allegations against me in the said publication are all false in every material fact, malicious, baseless, spurious and should be discountenanced by the general public. Nigerian law still presumes an accused person is innocent until proven guilty by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

” That the persons listed in the said letter as being declared wanted are APGA supporters/members from my Umuezeokaoha community just as APGA has supporters in all villages and polling units across the 13 LGAs of Ebonyi state.

“I don’t have other inter-personnel relationships or dealings with them except that being an urbane and accomplished figure, some of them look up to me as their role model and mentor





“That I have already obtained an Order from the High Court, Owerri in No: HOW/194/2023 dated the 3rd day of March 2023 restraining the police and other security agencies from harassing or arresting me until the matter brought before the court is determined by the court.

“That the IGP and other security agencies have been served with the court order accordingly.

“The IG upon being served the said order stopped all actions in the matter in respect to the Court but the CP Ebonyi State who is under the IG continued to take further action in the matter contrary to the order of Court.

“Further, the Family of Late Eze filed a suit in Suit Number HBA/47MC/2023 alleging that the CP Ebonyi State has compromised by failing to arrest me and Ebonyi High Court has not determined the matter yet CP Ebonyi State continued to take steps over the sub judice matter.

“That I am not on the run and cannot be said to be on the run for any reason whatsoever but pursuing and seeking the resolution of the false and misleading allegations brought against me through legal and peaceful means.

“That the allegations are politically motivated and intended to undermine my chances of winning this Saturday’s Governorship election in Ebonyi state where I am the leading frontline.

“, I, Professor Benard Ifeanyi Odoh therefore, urge my supporters across Ebonyi State and beyond to remain calm, focused and resolute in our efforts to win this coming Gubernatorial election and liberate our people from the prevailing constant harassment and intimidation”.

However, Governor David Umahi during a meeting with all sons and daughters of Ezza Ezekuna at Ebonyi State International Airport Premises urged the police to ensure that the killers of the late Monarch are brought to book.

Recall that the monarch was the only one killed at his compound when the gunmen invaded his palace.

