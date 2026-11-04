OOU celebrates retired Professor Ogunsanwo’s enduring legacy

The vice chancellor of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Professor Ayodeji Agboola, has paid glowing tribute to Professor Babatunde Munir Ogunsanwo, describing him as a thoroughbred academic, mentor and administrator whose contributions to the development of the institution would remain indelible.

Agboola, who was represented by the deputy vice chancellor (Administration), Professor Dipo Olubumehin, gave the commendation at the valedictory lecture organised in honour of Ogunsanwo, who is bowing out of the university after 37 years of meritorious service.

The event, held at the OGD Hall of the university on Tuesday, with the theme ‘Ailele: But The Beat Goes On’, provided an opportunity for members of the university community, colleagues, students and other stakeholders to celebrate the retiring professor’s distinguished academic career and reflect on his contributions to institutional development.

The VC reminded the gathering that Ogunsanwo joined the university in 1989 as a Lecturer II and, through dedication, commitment and hard work, rose through the academic ranks to attain the prestigious position of professor many years ago.

He noted that the celebrant’s career went beyond teaching and research, as he had also made remarkable contributions to university administration, having occupied several strategic positions during his years of service.

These included programme coordinator, dean of the Faculty of Science, provost of the Postgraduate School and Director of Academic Planning. He also served as a member of the university’s governing council and chaired several committees, bringing his wealth of experience to bear on institutional policies and administration.

Agboola observed that Ogunsanwo’s journey through the university system represented a legacy of commitment to academic excellence, leadership and the grooming of future generations of scholars.

He commended the Faculty of Science for initiating the valedictory lecture, noting that celebrating accomplished academics should go beyond ceremonial recognition to documenting and preserving their wealth of knowledge and professional experiences for posterity.

The lecture, he said, offered an opportunity for younger academics and upcoming scholars to learn from the experiences, challenges and accomplishments of a senior colleague who had spent decades contributing to the growth of the institution.

The vice chancellor also appreciated the faculty for sustaining the initiative and acknowledged the university management and members of staff for their support towards making the programme a success.

Earlier, the dean of the Facility of Science, Professor Olutunde Odetunde, recalled his formative years under the celebrant’s leadership, particularly when he served as dean of the faculty.

He described that period as a significant chapter in the faculty’s history, recalling that he was still an Assistant Lecturer when Ogunsanwo was dean and that the retiring professor gave him some of his first administrative responsibilities in the university.

He disclosed that Ogunsanwo entrusted him with the responsibility of serving as a programme coordinator, an opportunity he said contributed to his professional development and understanding of university administration.

Professor Odetunde said the valedictory lecture was therefore not merely a farewell ceremony, but an opportunity to harvest the experiences of a scholar whose professional journey has spanned teaching, research, mentorship and university administration.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Professor Ogunsanwo advocated conversion of university courses into income-generating enterprises.

The retired Professor of Analytical/ Environmental Chemistrysaid the responsibility of funding education should not be left to government alone, stressing the need for communities and other stakeholders to contribute to the sustainability of tertiary institutions.

He, however, emphasised that universities must look beyond conventional sources of funding by exploring the entrepreneurial potential of every course offered in their institutions.