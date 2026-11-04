Democrats’ Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed is set to become the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate after defeating Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s 2026 midterm election, according to a projection by Fox News.

El-Sayed’s projected victory marks a major breakthrough for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which defeated the party establishment’s preferred candidate during the primaries.

His victory over Rogers also represents a setback for Republicans, who had hoped to retain the Michigan Senate seat amid a closely contested battle for control of the chamber.

The Democratic candidate overcame controversies surrounding his alleged ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, his remarks on Israel and concerns about his appeal among Jewish voters in Michigan.

He also faced criticism from within his party over his association with controversial political streamer Hasan Piker.

Despite the controversies, El-Sayed secured the projected victory against Rogers, who has now lost two consecutive elections.

Rogers, meanwhile, struggled against a series of political challenges confronting Republicans during the election cycle, including public concerns over affordability, President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada and the war involving Iran.

His attempts to distance himself and the Republican administration from some of the issues did not prevent his projected defeat.

The outcome is also a major development for Democrats, who, according to the Fox News report, are set to hold at least 54 seats in the Senate.

El-Sayed celebrated his projected victory early Wednesday with an emotional address to supporters at his election-night watch party, where he thanked Michigan voters and took aim at President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

He pledged to bring the same determination, openness and compassion he said voters had demonstrated throughout his campaign to his new role in the US Senate.

“Michigan, I cannot wait to serve you with the same big-heartedness, open-mindedness, grit, and earnestness that you’ve shown me,” El-Sayed told supporters.

Urging his supporters to see the outcome as a collective achievement, the Democrat described the projected victory as a rejection of his opponents and a success for those who had united behind a broader political cause.

“Let them know tomorrow that the bad guys lost,” he said. “Let them know that we together, fighting for something bigger, we won. We won! So Mike, enjoy your retirement.”

He also took a swipe at Vance, pointing to the constitutional responsibility of the vice president to preside over the swearing-in of newly elected senators.

“There is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” said El-Sayed.

Turning his attention to Trump, El-Sayed referenced the president’s campaign rallies, where he had repeatedly struggled to pronounce his name.

“Donald, look, I know you struggled with my name,” El-Sayed said. “So after JD swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator.”

(Fox News)