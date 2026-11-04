Ogun 2027: Have we heard the last of Adebutu’s governorship ambition?

OLAYINKA OLUKOYA in Abeokuta, examines the circumstances surrounding the exclusion of Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Oladipupo Adebutu, from the final list of Governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027 election. Asking whether the action of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could stall his ambition of taking another shot at the Oke Mosan Government House.

QUESTIONS are being asked as to what is next for the Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Ladi Adebutu, following the removal of his name by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). His name was omitted on the first list of INEC in what many had thought could have been an administrative issue, but which has now developed into a legal matter.

Will Adebutu’s attempt at taking another short at Oke Mosan Government House suffer suffered an irreparable damage? Will the former member of the House of Representatives get another opportunity to present himself to the Ogun electorate? Those are the questions agitating the minds of many as the saga refuses to terminate. Adebutu, a prominent politician who is believed to have a large support base across the 236 wards of the state had contested against the incumbent, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who will be completing his second term in office on May 28, 2027.

He is seen as a household name in Ogun politics and one who is seeking to retain power in the Iperu-Remo axis, following the tenure of his Iperu-born brother, Dapo Abiodun. He is however facing a fresh hurdle, not necessarily from the ballot box, but from the interpretation and application of electoral regulations governing political party membership and nomination.

The controversy became public on October 10, when INEC released its final list of governorship candidates for the February 6, 2027 election. The list, signed by the commission’s Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, contained 13 candidates representing different political parties in Ogun State, but conspicuously excluded Adebutu and his running mate, Yemi Showunmi-Kolapo.

The omission effectively left the PDP without a governorship candidate on the published list, an unusual development for a party that has consistently positioned itself as the major opposition platform in the state.

Although INEC did not initially provide an individual explanation for the exclusion, attention soon shifted to allegations surrounding Adebutu’s membership status in the PDP and whether his name appeared in the membership register submitted by the party to the electoral commission.

Recall that two groups, the Ogun Democratic Accountability Forum and Elections Integrity Watch, had raised concerns over the alleged absence of Adebutu’s name from the PDP membership register submitted to INEC.

One of the groups, Election Integrity Watch said the name of the PDP governorship candidate, Adebutu, was not contained in the certified true copy of the party’s register obtained from INEC, thereby prompting questions about the documentation supporting his nomination.

This development became important following the Supreme Court judgement of 24th September, in the case of INEC v. Zenith Labour Party, upheld the constitutionality of Sections 77(5), 77(6) and 77(7) of the Electoral Act 2026.

The provisions of the Electoral Act required that political parties must submit their membership registers to INEC within the stipulated period and restrict participation in party primaries to members whose names appear on the registers submitted to the commission.

While it also provided that a political party that fails to submit its register within the prescribed period is not eligible to sponsor candidates. INEC subsequently explained that its decision to exclude some candidates from the governorship lists was informed by the Supreme Court judgment and the need to enforce the statutory requirements.

However, Adebutu and the Ogun PDP have consistently rejected the suggestion that the former lawmaker was not properly registered as a member of the party.

In his reaction to the development, Adebutu maintained that he remained a duly registered PDP member, insisting that he completed his digital membership registration within the stipulated period, had his membership card printed and verified, and that the necessary documentation was submitted to INEC.

He also questioned the circumstances surrounding the omission, arguing that other PDP candidates contesting legislative positions in the state had their names reflected in the relevant lists. Adebutu further alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was mounting undue pressure on INEC to frustrate his political ambition.

He had since described the exclusion of his name as a temporary distraction, while maintaining that the development would not undermine his ambition.

Adebutu noted that the obstruction mounted by INEC is temporary, and such would neither derail his political ambition nor weaken the party’s determination to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebutu insisted that he would be on the ballot paper for his party, while expressing confidence that the controversy would eventually be resolved. He added that he had consistently contested on the platform of the party, asking anyone to challenging his membership of the PDP to provide evidence that he had ever defected from the party.

The governorship candidate said his political history over the last two decades was a testament to his loyalty to the party.

He said: “I have been a candidate of PDP five consecutive times. For the last 20 years, every election cycle, I have been a candidate of PDP.

At what stage did I leave the party? Where is the proof that for one day, I even visited APC office?”

Adebutu further argued that his active participation in the recent PDP membership registration exercise in Ogun State should put to rest questions about his membership of the party.

He disclosed that the exercise recorded about 19,800 members, slightly below the 20,000 target set by the party, attributing the shortfall to time constraints.

The PDP chieftain said he was personally involved in organising and financing the exercise and also registered as a member, with membership number 1536.

He wondered why someone who had allegedly played a significant role in the registration exercise could subsequently be excluded from the list of candidates.

“We were able to register 19,800 and something. We targeted 20,000. Because of time, we couldn’t make 20,000. We registered 19,800 plus. That process, I was a very active participant in organising and financing that registration.

“I registered and my number is 1536. For somebody that registered 20,000, whose number comes over 1536? So, I don’t know the magic. The story is up to Nigerians to decide,” he said.

Also, the leadership of PDP under the Chairmanship of, Abayomi Tella, rose in defence of its flagbearer, with insistence that the governorship candidate’s name was included in the membership register submitted to INEC. The party, described contrary claims as political propaganda.

The party’s publicity secretary, Kayode Adebayo, also accused the APC of mounting pressure on the electoral commission, assuring supporters that Adebutu’s name would eventually appear on the list.

He informed that the party had approached the court of law to challenge INEC.

However, the All Progressives Congress had fired back at the PDP, urging the party to stop blame game over the matter.

APC wondered why the major opposition party would shift responsibility from the development on it, by alleging that pressure from the ruling party influenced INEC’s decision not to list Adebutu as a candidate in the forthcoming election.

The Chairman of the Media and Publicity Committee of the Ogun State APC Campaign Council, Kayode Odunaro, urged the PDP to accept responsibility for its alleged failure to comply with the applicable electoral requirements rather than blame the APC and its governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola.

Odunaro said: “APC and its candidates are contestants alongside candidates of other political parties under INEC, the umpire and regulatory body for the electoral process. How, then, can anyone attribute the PDP’s alleged failure to comply with administrative procedures and established rules to pressure from the APC on INEC?”

He argued that the omission should not automatically be attributed to political interference, adding that candidates in other states had reportedly experienced similar situations over alleged non-compliance with electoral requirements.

Odunaro further described the PDP as a party grappling with internal crises, insisting that it should concentrate on resolving its challenges and addressing the circumstances surrounding the omission of its candidate from INEC’s list. He maintained that his party and Adeola were prepared to contest against any candidate duly recognised by INEC, but argued that campaigning against a party whose candidate had not been listed would amount to a diversion of political resources.

“Our position is clear: the APC and its candidate are campaigning to win on the strength of proven and verifiable performance, capacity, equity and justice, as encapsulated in our nine-point ITESIWAJU manifesto,” he stated.

The APC in Ogun State also expressed confidence in the electoral prospects of Adeola, popularly known as Yayi, declaring that the party was ready to test his popularity at the February governorship poll.

The party argued that Ogun State deserved a governor with a broader statewide outlook, rather than what it described as an administration narrowly identified with a particular locality.

With the controversy generating reactions across the state, the next major development came when INEC opened a window for political parties whose candidates were omitted from the published lists to submit formal complaints. The commission explained that, under Section 32(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, political parties had 14 days from the date of publication to notify it in writing of any alleged wrongful omission. INEC fixed October 24 as the deadline for the submission of such complaints.

Adebutu’s camp subsequently pursued a review of the decision, maintaining that the PDP candidate had fulfilled the necessary membership requirements.

However, the outcome of the review, announced after INEC’s meeting on October 29, did not favour the Ogun PDP candidate.

INEC disclosed that it received 69 petitions from 12 political parties across 26 states concerning governorship candidates. Of these, 41 were successful, while 28 were rejected.

For the State Houses of Assembly elections, the commission received 61 petitions from 11 political parties across 11 states, with 25 succeeding and 36 rejected.

More significantly for Ogun politics, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, confirmed that Adebutu’s petition was unsuccessful.

For now, the distinction between being the candidate chosen by a political party and being recognised by INEC for inclusion on the ballot has become central to the unfolding controversy.

With INEC rejecting the petition, PDP has taken a step to a step to challenge INEC in court through verifiable records, that it complied with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

A court challenge, if pursued, would have to address the applicable statutory provisions, the membership register submitted to INEC, the timing of Adebutu’s registration and the circumstances surrounding his emergence as the party’s governorship candidate.

The critical issue would be whether the documents relied upon by the PDP can establish that Adebutu’s name was contained in the relevant register submitted to the commission within the prescribed period.

As of November 2, no publicly verified court order reversing INEC’s rejection of Adebutu’s petition has emerged.

The experience of other candidates whose petitions were reviewed by INEC also shows that the commission is treating the membership-register requirement as a significant condition for participation in the election.

For the Ogun PDP, therefore, the challenge is no longer simply about insisting that Adebutu is its candidate. It must demonstrate that the nomination satisfies the legal requirements governing the electoral process.

One thing is clear, being declared a party’s governorship candidate and being qualified to appear on INEC’s ballot are two distinct matters.

The 2027 Ogun governorship contest is already demonstrating how electoral regulations, party administration and political ambition can intersect.

Until the legal and administrative issues are finally resolved, the question of whether Adebutu will contest the 2027 governorship election remains open. Now that the matter has been dragged before the court, both INEC and Adebutu must await the legal verdict.