Onimeke seeks Lagos govt’s support on community development

The Onimeke of Imeke in Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Oba Abraham Olatunji Ogabi, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to provide basic social amenities in his domain.

This, he said, will attract development and investment in the area.

The monarch, speaking with newsmen during his 10th coronation anniversary, said amenities such as modern health facilities and schools will give his subjects the feeling of not being neglected by the government.

He added that his community had been peaceful due to his good rapport with his subjects.

Oba Ogabi, who was the pioneer chairman of Olorunda LCDA also congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of the second anniversary of his administration.

He noted that the president has shown striking leadership in the past two years and worked to strengthen unity and peaceful coexistence, deepen good governance culture and enrich democratic practice in Nigeria.

The monarch commended the president for displaying uncommon courage in confronting the economic challenges that were pulling the country backward and stagnating its socio-economic growth and infrastructural development

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting Tinubu’s administration, just as he sought the cooperation of his subjects for the development of Imeke.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE