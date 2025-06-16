Bishop Otu’s free medical outreach benefits over 9,000 people in Cross River

The First Lady of Cross River State, Bishop Dr. Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has flagged off the 7th edition of her Free Medical Outreach, alongside the 1st International Medical Outreach, organized by her NGO, Humanity Without Borders Empowerment Initiative, in collaboration with FaithCare Outreach International.

Held at the General Hospital, Calabar, the week-long event (June 16–21) has drawn beneficiaries from across Nigeria and parts of Africa.

Bishop Otu revealed that the initiative has so far provided 705 free surgeries, 2,138 eye care services, 807 dental procedures, 898 laboratory tests, and over 5,000 general consultations, impacting thousands in Cross River and beyond.

The First Lady noted that the outreach has covered all three senatorial districts in the state, with plans to return to the Central Senatorial District soon.

She expressed gratitude to her husband, Governor Bassey Otu, for his unwavering support, describing his leadership as pivotal to the initiative’s success.

In addition to the medical outreach, Bishop Otu launched the Cross River State Health Insurance Scheme for elderly citizens (65+), kicked off an advocacy campaign for Measles and Rubella Vaccination and was decorated as Ambassador of the State Health Insurance Scheme.

Cross River’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Egbe Ayuk, commended the First Lady for her dedication to improving healthcare accessibility.

Meanwhile, Prof. Peter Schnatz, leader of FaithCare Outreach International, thanked Bishop Otu for her humanitarian efforts, pledging his team’s commitment to delivering quality care.

The event featured facility inspections and the First Lady’s enrollment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), reinforcing her commitment to universal healthcare.

This medical intervention continues to solidify Bishop Otu’s legacy as a champion of health and social welfare in Cross River State.

