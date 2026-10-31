One breast bigger then the other

I noticed that one of my breasts is bigger than the other one. Kindly let me know if this is normal

Agnes (by SMS)

It is extremely common for one breast to be noticeably larger or shaped differently than the other. This difference in size, shape, or position is medically termed breast asymmetry, or anisomastia when the volume difference is severe. Perfect symmetry in the human body is the exception rather than the rule. Having unequal breasts is considered a normal biological variation and is not typically a sign of an underlying health problem.

Very few people possess perfectly symmetrical breasts, making some degree of size difference the expected norm. Research suggests that over half, and potentially as many as 88%, of women have breasts that vary in size, shape, or position. This natural variation is often subtle, sometimes amounting to less than a quarter cup size difference.The body is not built like a mirror image, and this principle extends beyond the chest.

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Asymmetry is observable in other paired features, such as feet, eyes, and hands. Differences up to 15 to 20 percent of total breast volume are considered within the range of normal variation. This widespread occurrence establishes that slight unevenness is a fundamental characteristic of human development.