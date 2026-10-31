Tajudeen Adekunle celebrates AMAA recognition for Fathia Balogun’s ‘Efunroye’

Filmmaker Tajudeen Selim Adekunle, Assistant Director on Fathia Balogun’s movie Efunroye, has celebrated the film’s nomination for Best Film in an African Language at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), describing the recognition as an encouraging moment for everyone involved in the production.

In an interview with newsmen, Adekunle said the nomination was particularly rewarding because of the commitment, teamwork and effort required to bring the film to life.

He noted that recognition at such a major African film award platform provides visibility not only for the production but also for the professionals whose contributions behind the scenes help turn creative ideas into finished films.

Adekunle said the nomination had further strengthened his determination to improve his craft and contribute meaningfully to the growth of the Nigerian film industry.

Speaking about what drew him to filmmaking, he said he had always been fascinated by the creative and technical processes that take place behind the camera.

He explained that his interest goes beyond storytelling, as he enjoys seeing how different departments on a film set work together to transform an idea into a production that audiences can connect with.

Adekunle described the Assistant Director’s role as one that requires creative understanding, organisation and problem-solving. According to him, the position involves coordinating shooting schedules, managing cast and crew, preparing scenes and ensuring effective communication among different departments.

He added that the job requires balancing a director’s creative vision with the practical demands of production, including time management, logistics, safety and continuity.

On his experience working with filmmakers, Adekunle said working with different directors had broadened his understanding of filmmaking and exposed him to different approaches to storytelling and production management.

The Assistant Director attributed the growing popularity of indigenous Nigerian films to audiences’ increasing desire for stories that reflect their identities, languages, cultures and experiences.

He, however, stressed that the growth of indigenous cinema also depends on improvements in production quality, including cinematography, sound, performances, costumes and production design.

Adekunle said filmmakers working on indigenous-language productions must pay particular attention to cultural representation, explaining that language, pronunciation, mannerisms, costumes and traditions must be handled with care.

Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the future of Nigerian indigenous cinema, noting that the country’s rich cultural diversity and storytelling traditions offer opportunities for films to reach audiences beyond Nigeria.

He called for greater investment in training, technology, post-production and distribution, as well as stronger international promotion to ensure that indigenous Nigerian films gain wider recognition in the global market.

Adekunle’s involvement in Efunroye and its AMAA nomination marks another encouraging moment in his professional journey, as the film joins other African productions competing for recognition on the continent’s film stage.