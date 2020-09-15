Ondo’s Multipurpose Deep Seaport: Residents express readiness for improved economy

In this piece, Hakeem Gbadamosi reports the growing expectations accompanying the commencement of Ondo’s

Multipurpose Deep Seaport project which is expected to transform the fortune of the state.

The Ondo State coastline measuring about 180km is said to be the longest in the country with an investment potential which has remained untapped in the past years. It is said to be bigger and larger than that of Lagos State, thereby revenue generating platform, apart from potential for job creation for the growing unemployed youths across the country.

This is one of the reasons the present administration in the state is making frantic efforts to make the dream of establishing a seaport in the state a reality. It is, therefore, not surprising to find out that the Rotimi Akeredolu-led government has been working tirelessness towards ensuring the takeoff of the deep seaport.

Previous administrations delved into the project and abandoned it midway. Through many years, residents of the state had always concluded that the project would be another white elephant given the lackadaisical attitude of preceding governments. But the present administration seems to be determined to turn the project to a reality.

One of the steps taken by the state government towards the realisation of this project is the opening up of the state through the award of a construction of 37.5km dual coastal carriage way from Araromi-seaside at the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state to Akodo/ Lekki road.

The execution of the road project is to be co-funded by the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at a ratio 60:40 and is expected to be delivered by the contractor handling the road project within 36 months.

The dream of establishing the seaport in the southern senatorial district of the state is inching to reality as the state government recently received the Outline Business Case (OBC), which is one of the critical requirements preceding the port declaration and which showcases the project as a Multi-purpose Deep Seaport.

Speaking during the presentation of the OBC, Akeredolu expressed confidence over the abundance of resources in the state, especially within its riverine communities, saying that the fact that it has the longest coastline in Nigeria would make the proposed port the hub for the West African sub-region.

He said, “This port is very important to me, to the people of the state, Nigeria, and indeed West Africa. We are going to pursue this dream with vigour.”

Akeredolu added that the project ought to have reached an advanced stage but for lack of continuity, and abandonment of projects by successive administrations, noting that this has been the greatest problem regarding the development of most states in Nigeria.

According to him, if the deep seaport project initiated by former governor Olusegun Agagu who ruled the state between 2003 and 2009 had been kept alive by the immediate past administration, the state would have, by now, become a critical player in the maritime sector.

He disclosed that both the state and federal governments have agreed to actualise the mega project, just as he added that his administration had already completed a feasibility study on the proposed deep seaport in Ilaje Local Government Area which had been forwarded to the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA).

He expressed confidence in the consulting firm handling the project, saying this was a pointer to the eventual success of the deep seaport project.

The governor said upon completion, the seaport would be a boost to both the state and the country, while it would also put an end to the unwanted gridlock at the Apapa seaport in Lagos.

“We are committed to this because we are already under pressure to find a lasting solution to the embarrassing gridlock in Apapa, Lagos, which has deteriorated following the perennial poor port access roads,” the governor said.

Head of the consulting firm, OIM-FBS Consortium, Mr. Ekong Etim, while speaking during the presentation of the OBC, said the OBC was essentially a confirmation of the governor’s vision that the port is a productive business worthy of venturing into by both the public and private ownership structure it was designed for.

“We are happy that our report confirms that the governor’s vision is viable. Its viability has been carefully assessed technically, legally, financially, and economically,” the consultant said.

He explained that the OBC had been submitted to the NPA for onward processing through the Federal Ministry of Transportation and would subsequently receive the attention of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) for the issuance of the Certificate of Compliance.

Akeredolu explained to the people of the coastal area the need to establish the seaport at the stakeholders’ forum relating to the Environmental Site Investment Assessment (ESIA) and Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the project, where he met with traditional rulers and representatives of the communities, He assured them that the project remained top priority of the state.

He solicited the support of the host communities and traditional rulers in the area towards the actualisation of the project, disclosing that the state government had spent millions of naira on carrying out the required studies by local and international consultants.

According to him, the port is the most serious business and important project the state government wants to embark on, adding that every other thing in the state has become secondary.

He said, “The deep seaport and the Industrial City project will attract massive investment to the state in particular and Nigeria in general. The one singular project that will change this state totally is the port. Building the port alone will bring about N500 billion economic activities to that area.

“We don’t have money but we will set aside as many projects as we can to get this port done so that its quality will meet the standard expected of us by the Federal Government.”

According to the governor, the state government has three levels of efforts to put into the project, which include getting declaration from the Federal Government, the work to be done and creating an enabling environment for the consultants to do their work in the affected communities.

He assured affected communities whose property, farm lands and means of livelihood would be affected by the construction of the seaport of adequate compensation and relocation to comfortable sites.

For residents of the state, the port will improve the economy. Mr. Aromire Ikuomenisan, a resident, said that “We are happy that this is happening. We are very hopeful that the present administration will complete the project. It will bring so much economic benefits to us.”

Mrs. Maria Ayedun expressed satisfaction. She stated that “I am satisfied that the government is looking into this. Lagos has been enjoying so much revenue because of its port. Ondo should also get involved in this.”

Mr. John Morakinyo praised government’s effort in this direction.

“When a government is doing well, we must say so. The deep seaport project is a welcome development. We know that it will impact us positively,” he told Nigerian Tribune.

Speaking on behalf of the community in the coastal area, the paramount ruler of Ugbo kingdom and the Olugbo of Ugbo, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, assured Akeredolu and the state government of unalloyed support and cooperation of the Ilaje community in ensuring the success of the seaport project..

The ruler, who noted that the project would help to develop the Ilaje nation and the southern senatorial district in particular, said the people of the community would not hesitate to give the government the required support for the success of the project.

The special adviser to the governor on development and investment/chief executive officer, Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), Mr. Boye Oyewumi, while emphasising on the gain of the project said, “In two years, we have been to places where people have not been in 14 to 16 years; that is no mean feat. Commitment starts from political will and the determination that whatever happens, this project must come to fruition.

“Private investors will develop the port. When you have the magnet, metals are attracted to it. Investors, without even having a road show before we got to this stage, have been coming to us that they want to invest in the port.

“Two years ago, Dubai Port signed a Memorandum of Understanding with us that they wanted to build the port. They did that based on the port’s feasibility, which is different from the OBC. We also have a lot of Chinese, South African and French companies which have shown interest. When the port is actualised, it will create jobs not just for the immediate community but for Nigeria. Ondo is just trying to join the league. It is a proven strategy so there is no reason why ours should be different.

“We want all Nigerians to work here but we are more concerned with our immediate environment because we don’t want our ecosystem affected; we want it built up. The model chosen is an artificial island port; that means it is two kilometres to the Atlantic Ocean. That provides security and it also ensures that the ecosystem is not terribly affected. Most of the resettlement will come principally to the Free Trade Zone and the industrial city and we are following international best practices in making sure that this happens.”

The site of the proposed Port of Ondo, which also has an industrial city with Free Trade Zone status, measures 2,771.2 hectares, and is accessible from Ore through a new dual carriageway, which is under construction from Araromi to Lekki in Lagos. When completed it will take only 45 minutes from the port to Lagos.

