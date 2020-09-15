Ogun empowers youths with 54,000 broiler birds

THE Ogun State Government has empowered youths in the state with 54,000 broiler birds in its third phase of broilers project, as part of measures to further reduce unemployment rate in the state.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Adeola Odedina, during an inspection tour of Eweje Farm Institute in Odeda Local Government where the empowerment took place, disclosed that the participants are to raise the third circle for six weeks and still make profit.

Odedina, who hinted that the beneficiaries made an average profit of N150,000 profit every six weeks of production during the first and second phases, said they are expected to make huger profit in the third phase.

He stressed that the third phase, is a build-up to the two previous phases, which witnessed 54 beneficiaries each who were empowered with 1,000-day-old broiler chicks each.

His words “We were here to launch the first circle where the participants within the space of six months made average profit of about 150, 000 for raising 1000 broilers per person.

He continued “Participants are supposed to raise this third circle for about six weeks and still make mprofit. We will allow the beneficiaries share their experience with the world because they are the face of agriculture not only in Ogun state but also in Nigeria at large,” he said.

Odedina further revealed that about 9, 000 other youths in the state have indicated interest participating in the project.

As a result, Odedina said, the state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has given approval for replication of the project in all the 20 local governments in the state for other youths to benefit.

“Governor Abiodun has given approval for replication of this project in all the 20 local governments in the state. I have the approval with me and I’m ready to show it to the whole world that we are starting building of poultry infrastructure and we will take at least 1, 000 per local government.”

Odedina added, “After this circle, Ogun state will come up with plans to support the participants as commercial growers. This is the most extensive youths empowerment programme in term of what the beneficiaries are entitled to.”

One of the beneficiaries, Ajasa Olutobi, a 28-year-old graduate of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), encouraged youths to use every opportunity, especially in agriculture, predicting that the future of the youths lies in agriculture.

