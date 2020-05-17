The Ondo State Government, on Sunday, confirmed a new case of COVID -19 disease in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who disclosed this in a telephone chat said the new case was discovered in Oke Aro area of the state capital, Akure.

The Commissioner explained that the latest case was a woman, who visited a private hospital in the town but the case was reported by the hospital, after noticing the patient was showing some symptoms of COVID -19.

He said the state COVID-19 health workers visited the hospital and took the samples of the woman which later confirmed she was positive.

Adegbenro said the health personnel had commenced tracing of all the contacts of the patient.

He said: “It was a case of community transmission of the virus, and we have commenced contact tracing to reduce the spread of the disease in Oke Aro community where the hospital was situated.”

The development has brought the cases of COVID -19 in the state to 19.

