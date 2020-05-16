UPDATE: Buhari gets Madagascar formula against COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday at the State House, Abuja, received Covid Organic, the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Samples of the solution were delivered to him by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau who brought them along as part of the traditional medicine shared to African nations by the government of Madagascar.

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja, President Buhari however reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.

He said his position on all such herbal or traditional medicinal postulates had remained the same.

“We have our institutions, systems and processes in the country. Any such formulations should be sent to them for verification. I will not put it to use without the endorsement of our institutions,” the statement quoted him as saying.

On the main reason for his visit, President Embalo said having stabilised his country after the tussles that attended the general elections won by him, he had come to seek counsel from his “father,” President Buhari on his plan for a “government of national unity” and a proposed war against corruption in his country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria Running Out Of Foreign Exchange Amid Oil Price Collapse —Ex-US Ambassador, Campbell

THE fall in international oil prices is having a devastating impact on Nigeria’s formal economy, a former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr John Campbell, has said. Campbell, in a blog posted on the website of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a United States think tank with specialisation in foreign policy and… Read full story

FG To Submit List Of School Feeding Vendors To EFCC ― Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has said the list of all participating vendors in the modified School Feeding Programme will be submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)… Read full story

NAFDAC Harps On Need To Promote Local Manufacturers

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has restated the need for Nigeria to promote local manufacturing sector. The Director-General of the NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this assertion at a news conference to commemorate the launch of palliatives for Micro, Small and… Read full story

79-Year-Old Retired Nigerian Doctor, Wife Die Of Coronavirus In UK 10 Days Apart

Dr James Oniah, from Onitsha, Anambra State who was a retired radiologist, succumbed to coronavirus on April 24 while his wife, Mary Oniah, from Zambia, passed away from the virus on May 4. They both died at King George Hospital in Ilford, East London leaving behind three children as well as other family members… Read full story

Real Reasons The Buhari Cabal Picked Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Few appointments have generated as much excitement— and entranced the imagination of Nigerians— as the appointment of Ibrahim Agboola Gambari as Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff. The Emir of Ilorin thanked Buhari for it even though there is no record of him publicly thanking Olusegun Obasanjo… Read full story