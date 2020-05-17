Anambra 2021: Stop campaigning with my name, Ngige warns guber aspirants

Senator Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, yesterday, dismissed claims that he has been mobilizing to take over from Willie Obiano as Governor of Anambra State, come March 17, 2022.

A top source of the All Progressive Congress APC, in Anambra State, who doesn’t want to be mention in the print, had while speaking to newsmen claimed that the Minister had received the nod of the leadership of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was waiting for the blessing of President Muhammadu Buhari before declaring his ambition publicly.

But in a statement, Senator Ngige warned governorship aspirants in Anambra State to stop campaigning with his name and mind their business.

In the statement signed by his media aide, Emmanuel Nzomiwu, Dr Ngige, a former Governor and Senator, said he was too occupied with his duties currently as a member of Economic Sustainability Committee headed by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and member of Federal Cabinet Committee for implementation of Economic Recovery, aside from his duties as Minister of Labour and Employment.

The Minister attributed the report to the imagination of the said APC chieftain in Anambra State and his likes who thrive in mischief and deceit.

Ngige said he owed no apology to anybody for pitching a tent with loyal and faithful members of APC in Anambra State from inception in 2012, who were once tagged “Boko Haram members” for supporting their great party.

Ngige said he has no regrets recommending such committed and steadfast party members for federal appointments allocated to the State.

The statement read in part:

“The attention of the Hon Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Dr Chris Ngige OON has been drawn to a news item that the Minister wants to contest and have been mobilising to replace the incumbent Governor Obiano.

“Although this report was not credited to anybody, in particular, the Minister wants to make it clear that he has not at any time told anybody that he wants to contest for the Anambra governorship seat, neither has he overtly or covertly shown any interest.

“Senator Ngige wishes to make it known that he is very busy with his duties as the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment and member of Federal Cabinet in charge of the various parastatals and other establishments under the Ministry

“The Minister is occupied, involved and engrossed with his duties as a member of Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Buhari and headed by Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to develop a comprehensive and clear economic plan to tackle the challenges and fallouts of COVID-19 and post COVID-19 era; and member of the Federal Cabinet Committee for implementation of Economic Recovery.

“All these are besides other demanding engagements of office of the Minister of Labour and Employment.”

On the issue of federal appointments given to Anambra State, Dr Ngige, made it clear that he owed no apology to the unknown member of APC or any other person for dwelling with people who had suffered for the party.

Ngige said he had no regrets identifying those who laboured and campaigned for the party when people called APC, Boko Haram party, and not to talk of original members of the defunct legacy parties that merged to form APC, namely, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) and the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC).

The statement continued: “The report linking me to Anambra governorship is an imagination of the said unknown APC chieftain. Those who want to campaign for governorship should leave Dr Ngige alone.

“Appointments are usually based on qualifications, credibility unalloyed loyalty to the party and her leadership. Same goes for empowerment in various forms which he had and is still doing as Senator and Minister.

“Just last January 4, 2020, about 4000bags of 25kg rice, 2000 cartons of tomatoes were distributed to APC faithfuls and stakeholders on all the 21LGAs and three Senatorial districts just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2013, he has been offering scholarships to children of APC members and other Anambra indigenes in secondary and tertiary educational institutions and they are still running till date. Once chance avails him, he will immediately come down to distribute his COVID-19 palliative for party members, churches and all segments of Anambra people through his foundation.”

For the anonymous party source, Ngige said it was obvious that he was one of the recent gate crashers’ coming to displace older members on patronage.

He, however, advised the unknown party source and others like him, to wait a bit more for their turn, especially if they did not contribute to making the President win his last election by at least winning their ward, the statement concluded.

