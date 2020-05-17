Buhari receives PTF report on COVID-19 containment effort

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a report from the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic on the effort at the containment of its spread.

The task force led by its chairman and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, met the president at his official residence at the presidential villa, Abuja to apprise him of the progress in its assignment.

It was expected the task force would make recommendations to the president which would guide the next phase of the guidelines to tackle the coronavirus infections in the country.

Details Later…

‘Why Doctrines Of Christian Denominations Differ’

Professor David Irefin, a professor at the Federal University, Lokoja, Kogi State, is also an archbishop of Brotherhood of Cross and Star. In this interview, he speaks about the difference between his church and other denominations. YEKINI JIMOH brings excerpts… COVID-19 COVID-19 COVID-19Read full story

Can Gambari Change @75?

PROFESSOR Ibrahim Agboola Gambari is one of the most dangerous public servants Nigeria has seen on the local and international scenes for about four decades now. As he was officially announced as new Chief of Staff to the President on Wednesday, I called a global diplomat with great concern for Nigeria on Thursday… Read full story

What Marriage Has Done To My Life —Adekunle Gold

Popular alternative singer, Adekunle Gold may have travelled around the world, performed at some the biggest stages across Europe, including the 02 Arena, and emerged one of the most sought after Nigerian music stars. He may have had plenty of successes recorded in the last five years since he broke into the Nigerian… Read full story

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE