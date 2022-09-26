Ondo Lawmaker donates laptops, writing materials to students

The lawmaker representing Ondo East /West Federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Abiola Makinde has equipped hundreds of Ondo students in Primary and Secondary schools with textbooks, laptops, writing materials and instructional tablets.

Apart from the pupils, the lawmaker who also gave out desktop computers, school bags and teaching materials to various schools, assured his constituents of the construction of modernized classrooms to enhance qualitative education in his constituency.

Speaking during the distribution of the materials, the lawmakers said the ‘Back to School’ programme was part of his initiative to cushion the financial burden of parents as well as encourage students to seek academic excellence.

Makinde said the gesture was borne out of his belief that education is key to human development, adding that it was important to catch them young, with a promise to always give priority to educating the young ones in the state.

He noted that laying a good foundation for these pupils in the elementary schools is very important, especially at the primary level, saying that it will give him the joy to see the children grow into useful adults

According to the lawmaker, investment in education is not a waste at any point as it remains the only way to liberate a country and a tool for nation-building.

He disclosed that the programme is the seventh edition, and maintained that he was passionate about rejuvenating the depraved society, adding that only a huge commitment to the education sector would curb vices among students.

He said, “We are not doing this because of the election. This has been our tradition whenever pupils resume for the new session. We need to support the parents in our own little way and reduce illiteracy among our people

“If we educate our children, we will always have a better society. That is one of the reasons why I always put education as my top priority, supporting the school children by providing reading materials constantly to motivate the pupils and relieve their parents from responsibilities”

Appreciating the lawmaker, one of the head teachers, Mrs Eunice Aribisala, said the donation was timely as many of the students come to school without writing materials, saying the gesture will go a long way to impact positively the lives of the pupils through their performances.

She called on other political office holders to emulate the lawmaker in changing the face of education in the area and the state, saying education cannot be left in the hands of government alone.

However, the parents unanimously appreciated the lawmaker, describing the donation as a great reprieve, considering the huge amount to be spent on their wards in a new term.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE