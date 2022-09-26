ASUU strike: FG directs VCs to reopen varsities, resume academic activities

The Federal Government has directed all vice-chancellors of its institutions to re-open schools and allow students to resume academic activities.

The directive came through the National Universities Commission (NUC), following the National Industrial Court ruling last week ordering the striking Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off the over seven months of industrial action.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed.

The letter which was sighed by Nigerian Tribune on Monday was addressed to all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

The letter partly reads: “Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”.

Recall that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria on Wednesday ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities to call off its ongoing nationwide strike.

ASUU had been on strike since February 14 to press home the demands for improved funding for universities, and a review of salaries for lecturers, among other issues.

