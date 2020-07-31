Joyzrael’s set to drop new single ‘Aseda’

Gospel singer/song writer, Joyzrael, has released a new single titled ‘Aseda’ (Gratitude). On the new song, she featured AJ Truth, a Ghanaian gospel act and the single will be released officially on the 27th of July.

According to Joyzrael, “Finally, the song is about to be hatched like a new chick from its shell”. Before now, there had been heated controversy flying around social media that the title ‘Aseda’ shouldn’t have been translated to mean ‘Gratitude’ in English because it is a Yoruba word.

“We understand that being a ‘Yoruba scientist’ is not a crime but before you hit the matter with a gavel like a judge, I want you to note this, if not for the tower of Babel, we wouldn’t have gotten this issue on the table.

The word ‘Aseda’ is from a beautiful dialect called Twi or Akan from the Ashantes, spoken by millions of people in Southern and Central Ghana.

“The ‘Aseda’, in this case, is completely different from the Yoruba word many know as AṢẸ̀DÁ which can be translated to mean the Creator”, she said. ‘Aseda’ is delivered in a blend of English and Twi/Akan language of Ghana.

