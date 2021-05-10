On rising insecurity

THE rate of security challenges in Nigeria is alarming, worrisome and uncalled for. It is unfortunate that cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and ritual killing are being reported on a daily basis in the media and most people go to bed with their two eyes open and many families have lost their loved ones. Evil doers in the society no longer have fear of God or empathy for fellow human beings especially when they kidnap for ransom.

However, the causes of insecurity in Nigeria are many. It could be attributed to so many factors which includes unemployment, poverty, corruption, do or die politics, weak security system, terrorism, resource control struggle and so forth.

Unemployment has become a serious issue in Nigeria. Many graduates are not gainfully employed. Some of them have been searching for jobs for the past 10 years. This is due to inadequacy of job opportunities both in private and public sectors.

Poverty is another factor. There is an adage which says: “a hungry man is an angry man”. You will agree with me that if a person does not have any means of livelihood to sustain himself, he can be forced to commit crime.

Corruption is another epidemic that has eaten deep into fabric of our society. There are massive corruption cases in Nigeria. Money budgeted for developmental projects have been diverted to private pockets. Many of our leaders do not have the nation at heart. They are only there for their own selfish interest.

Politics should not be seen as a do or die affair but the reverse is the case. Our politicians are so desperate to win an election at all costs; hence they hire thugs to distort the electoral processes. The security men who are to ensure that the election is free and fair, therefore, compromised.

Our security system is very weak due to lack of modern equipment for security personnel. The rate at which people are committing crime in every nook and cranny of the country is high.

Resource control struggle is another issue generating conflict in the Niger Delta region. There has been persistent cry for marginalisation in resource control and revenue sharing by certain powerful groups. This has led to violent agitation among the contending actors in the oil producing states and proponents. This has led to insecurity in Nigeria.

Kadiri Saliu,

Abuja

