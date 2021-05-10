Q1’2021: Nestlé Nigeria topline advances by 24.1%

Nestlé Nigeria Plc in its financial results for the first quarter of 2021, ending 31 March 2021 has recorded revenue of N 87.3 billion against N 70.3 billion during the same period in the previous year, a top-line growth of 24.1 per cent.

According to the financial results reviewed and approved by the Board of Nestlé Nigeria PLC during its meeting held on 29th April 2021, the profit after tax of the company stood at N 12.4 billion.

Commenting on the results, The Managing Director and CEO of Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Mr Wassim Elhusseini said with three more quarters still ahead, the company would continue to drive sustainable growth despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in progress, we are optimistic that the business environment will continue to improve. Our priorities will remain keeping our people safe, assuring continued supply of essential nutritious food and beverages to consumers and caring for our communities and business partners,” Elhusseini.

